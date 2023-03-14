A chilly morning

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS - Chilly this morning as you head out the door so grab the jacket. This afternoon will be cooler in the lower 60s for highs and mostly sunny skies. We will warm back up into the 70s by Thursday afternoon and our next cold front will move through on Friday. We will keep an eye on this for the chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms. After Friday the weekend looks nice with temperatures back in the 60s for highs and overnight lows back in the 30s. A low chance of a shower returns on Monday of next week.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 63°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 36°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Sunny. High near 67°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly sunny. Low: 40° High: 76° 0%

FRI: Showers and storms. Low: 53° High: 78° 80%

SAT: Rain early, partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 65° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 37° High: 61° 10%

TUE: Chance of rain. Low: 45° High: 61° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 66° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY - Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Kriser and office manager Shelley Lynn Brown
Dothan homebuilder among two charged in alleged fraud scheme
It happened near the intersection of Hartford Highway and Ross Clark Circle
Two dead in Dothan car fire, charges possible
Inmate injured on Sunday during dispute.
3 charged in Dothan inmate stabbing
Horizon Bar and Grill, formally known as Teaser Rock Hard Cabaret
Horizon Bar makes another liquor license attempt
Nitro Extreme
Nitro Extreme coming to Dothan

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Monday, March 13, 2023
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Chilly Nights Ahead
Color The Weather 03-13-23
Color The Weather 03-13-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-13-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-13-23