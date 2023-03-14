A chilly morning

SYNOPSIS - Chilly this morning as you head out the door so grab the jacket. This afternoon will be cooler in the lower 60s for highs and mostly sunny skies. We will warm back up into the 70s by Thursday afternoon and our next cold front will move through on Friday. We will keep an eye on this for the chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms. After Friday the weekend looks nice with temperatures back in the 60s for highs and overnight lows back in the 30s. A low chance of a shower returns on Monday of next week.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 63°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 36°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Sunny. High near 67°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly sunny. Low: 40° High: 76° 0%

FRI: Showers and storms. Low: 53° High: 78° 80%

SAT: Rain early, partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 65° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 37° High: 61° 10%

TUE: Chance of rain. Low: 45° High: 61° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 66° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY - Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

