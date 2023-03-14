Authorities searching for missing Prattville teen

The Autauga County Sheriff's Office is searching for 15-year-old Breanna Turrentine.
The Autauga County Sheriff's Office is searching for 15-year-old Breanna Turrentine.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Authorities are searching fo 15-year-old Breanna Turrentine. She was last seen leaving her Prattville home around noon on March 10. The sheriff’s office says she left a note stating she was going to Decatur, Georgia, but her parents think she may be in the Chisholm area of Montgomery.

Breanna was last seen in a gray sweatshirt, navy or black sweat pants and white shoes. She left with two bags, a red or pink bag and a black backpack. She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and about 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a nose ring and designs cut into her eyebrows.

If you see Breanna or know her whereabouts, please call the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500 or your local law enforcement office.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Kriser and office manager Shelley Lynn Brown
Dothan homebuilder among two charged in alleged fraud scheme
Ryan Kriser is charged with 29 counts of mortgage fraud, while Shelley Brown is charged with 57...
Sheriff details charges Dothan home builder faces
A Houston County deputy blocks Saunders Road as a nearby home burns on March 13, 2023.
Victim identified in Houston County house fire
We want you to be involved in who emerges victorious, so fill out the bracket and make your...
News4 Presents: Restaurant Rumble 2023
Juan-Luis Cervantes (pictured) was arrested Tuesday just outside of Sneads and charged with...
Cottondale man arrested for attempted murder

Latest News

Houston County Jail booking photo
Dothan man faces rape, child sex charges
The prestigious group recognizes some of the most outstanding people and athletes of the...
11 inducted into Alabama Sports & Adventure Hall of Fame
Making a lifestyle change is often means to celebrate, and celebrate is what some Wiregrass...
Walk This Weigh Fashion Show
Juan-Luis Cervantes was arrested last night just outside of Sneads, after police claim he shot...
Man nabbed in Florida shooting
Sheriff details charges Dothan home builder faces
Sheriff details charges Dothan home builder faces