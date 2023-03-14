Andalusia’s Taylor inducted into AHSAA HOF

Andalusia head football coach Trent Taylor was one of 13 individuals inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -- Andalusia High School football coach Trent Taylor has been inducted into the 2023 AHSAA HOF.

The Inductees were announced back in November and since then he has won a 4A football state championship and 2022 Class 4A Coach of the Year.

Taylor has been a head coach for 36 seasons. Two seasons at Kinston where he went 8-14, 25 seasons at Straughn where he went 175-107, and currently has an 84-25 record with the Andalusia Bulldogs as he enters his ninth season with the team.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Kriser and office manager Shelley Lynn Brown
Dothan homebuilder among two charged in alleged fraud scheme
It happened near the intersection of Hartford Highway and Ross Clark Circle
Two dead in Dothan car fire, charges possible
Horizon Bar and Grill, formally known as Teaser Rock Hard Cabaret
Horizon Bar makes another liquor license attempt
Inmate injured on Sunday during dispute.
Dothan jail inmate injured in apparent assault
Nitro Extreme
Nitro Extreme coming to Dothan

Latest News

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Arkansas during...
Start time announced for 2023 A-Day; A-Day Tickets now on sale
Andalusia head football coach Trent Taylor was one of 13 individuals inducted into the Alabama...
Taylor inducted into AHSAA HoF
Dothan grad and current Enterprise State standout Amiyah Rollins won the Alabama Community...
Dothan grad named ACCC South Division POTY
Dothan grad and current Enterprise State standout Amiyah Rollins won the Alabama Community...
ESCC's Rollins wins South POTY