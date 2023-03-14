Andalusia’s Taylor inducted into AHSAA HOF

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -- Andalusia High School football coach Trent Taylor has been inducted into the 2023 AHSAA HOF.

The Inductees were announced back in November and since then he has won a 4A football state championship and 2022 Class 4A Coach of the Year.

Taylor has been a head coach for 36 seasons. Two seasons at Kinston where he went 8-14, 25 seasons at Straughn where he went 175-107, and currently has an 84-25 record with the Andalusia Bulldogs as he enters his ninth season with the team.

