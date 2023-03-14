Alabama House passes bill to help fund hospitals, nursing homes

A bill that would provide funding for hospitals and nursing homes in Alabama is making strides in the Statehouse.
By Erin Davis
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bill that would provide much-needed funding for hospitals and nursing homes in Alabama is making strides in Montgomery. House Bill 1 passed in the House and now moves to the Senate. The bill allocates the remaining $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan money.

If it clears the Senate, the bill will provide $200 million to hospitals and nursing homes. The president of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Don Williamson, says it’s not enough, as hospitals are more than $1 billion in the hole as they continue to recover from the financial impact of COVID-19.

“We’ve got hospitals that are having to borrow money to make payroll. It’ll help shore up payroll,” said Williamson. “We’ve got hospitals that are behind on paying for ER coverage.”

State health leaders requested $375 million from round two of the federal ARPA dollars. Rural hospitals are already shutting down because of debt caused by unpaid patient bills, while larger hospitals are still having to borrow money to pay staff and pay bills.

“The $375 was not to make hospitals whole. It was to serve as a bridge,” said Williamson. “And that bridge was to hopefully buy hospitals time until we could address some of the fundamental underlying issues.”

The bill that passed off the House floor Tuesday afternoon only allocates $100 million for hospitals.

“We gave the hospitals some last time. We did water and sewer and broadband. I think it was just after looking at all what we thought would be the best investment in our state, that’s the route we took,” said House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter.

“Unless something’s changed, we’re going to lose hospitals in the next six months,” said Williamson.

Williamson said the best solution is closing the health care coverage gap.

“It doesn’t have to be a traditional Medicaid expansion,” said Williamson. “Other states have found hybrid ways to close that coverage gap.”

Nursing homes will also get $100 million. They will use it to protect the state’s vulnerable population.

“We’re still testing regularly. We’re still using a lot of PPE. And a lot of nursing homes have modified their buildings so they can create isolation units and care for individuals who are COVID- positive,” said John Matson with the Alabama Nursing Home Association.

State senators will have the bill in their finance and taxation general fund committee meeting for debate Wedneday.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Kriser and office manager Shelley Lynn Brown
Dothan homebuilder among two charged in alleged fraud scheme
It happened near the intersection of Hartford Highway and Ross Clark Circle
1 victim identified in Dothan car fire
Ryan Kriser is charged with 29 counts of mortgage fraud, while Shelley Brown is charged with 57...
Sheriff details charges Dothan home builder faces
Inmate injured on Sunday during dispute.
3 charged in Dothan inmate stabbing
A Houston County deputy blocks Saunders Road as a nearby home burns on March 13, 2023.
Victim identified in Houston County house fire

Latest News

Sheriff details charges Dothan home builder faces
Sheriff details charges Dothan home builder faces
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden on gun control: ‘Do something, do something big’
The gear used in the battle was a Shimano Tiagra 130 seated on a custom built, heavy-duty rod...
Tactics used to catch Orange Beach great white shark shared by anglers
Iziquel Vang abducted his 16-year-old former girlfriend from her home in 2021.
Slocomb kidnapper gets 30 years
After five years of committing fraud according to investigators, a Dothan homebuilder and his...
Investigator: Home fraud dates back at least 5 years