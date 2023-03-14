$5M facility set to provide economic boost to Coffee County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey announced Sunbelt Solomon Services, one of the world’s largest providers of commercial and industrial electrical distribution equipment, is set to open a facility in Coffee County.

According to the governor’s office, Sunbelt Solomon will invest $5 million in the facility, which will be located in Elba. The company’s growth project is expected to provide an economic boost to Elba, a city of around 3,500 residents in Southeast Alabama.

“Sunbelt Solomon is a welcome addition to Alabama’s dynamic business community,” said Ivey. “The company has made a great choice by locating this new operation in Coffee County, and I know the hard-working people of Elba will help make it a long-lasting success. This is just another reminder that Sweet Home Alabama is a top state for business.”

As part of the project, Kansas-based Sunbelt Solomon will base its operation in an existing building at 2450 Industrial Boulevard, where it will install manufacturing equipment and outfit its office.

Sunbelt Solomon specializes in providing sustainable power solutions for the utility, data center, renewable energy, oil and gas, and mining industries. The company was formed in 2019 after a merger between Solomon Corp. and Sunbelt Transformer.

“On behalf of the citizens of Elba, we are thrilled to have a new corporate citizen in Sunbelt Solomon,” Mayor Tom Maddox said. “The investment and jobs that will be provided bring a great deal of energy and excitement to our community. I also want to thank the Wiregrass Economic Development Corp. for short-term use of the business incubator while the Elba location is renovated.”

The facility will officially open its doors for business in June.

In addition to its plans for the Elba facility, Sunbelt Solomon recently acquired Holland Industrial Services in Bay Minette. The company specializes in preventative maintenance, testing, sales and repair of industrial and commercial electrical distribution equipment.

