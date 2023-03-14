4Warn Weather Day issued for March 17

4Warn Weather Day(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Friday, March 17 due to the threat of severe weather for the Wiregrass area.

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul:

“After a chilly week, warmer air returns for later Thursday and into Friday, setting the stage for our next round of showers and thunderstorms. After reaching well into the 70s, rain will become likely for Friday afternoon and into the evening hours. Parameters to support heavy rain and gusty winds look to be in place, so any outdoor plans during the PM hours Friday may need to be shifted indoors or postponed.”

We’ll provide live coverage on TV as-needed, with continuous live streaming coverage on our digital platforms. The easiest way to get the live stream is at the bottom of the homepage of the 4Warn Weather App, or by watching the livestream below this story.

Be sure to download the 4Warn Weather app to stay up to date.

A chilly morning