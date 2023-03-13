Man caught after fleeing scene of shooting

Cervantes was caught north of Sneads near River Road, according to Jackson County Sheriff's Office.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cervantes has been captured north of Sneads near River Road. More details to come.

On Monday, around midnight, deputies say they received a call reporting someone had been shot at a residence outside Cottondale.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to the area and learned a woman had been shot and taken to the hospital by EMS.

After investigating, JCSO says Cervantes was determined to have been the shooter. A region-wide BOLO is currently out for him and the vehicle he is known to be driving.

Deputies say this is considered an isolated incident, and Cervantes is expected to face attempted murder charges.

Please contact the authorities if you see him.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for Juan-Luis S. Cervantes.

Officials say he is wanted for questioning in a shooting.

Cervantes is said to be driving a silver Toyota bearing tag number 97A-ZNS which is pictured above.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Authorities say to not approach if you see Cervantes, and to call JCSO immediately at 850-482-9624.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

