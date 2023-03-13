Dothan 101 offers informational city course

The program allows for people in the Wiregrass to meet those in charge and see how multiple departments work in the Circle City.
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan is bringing back their Dothan 101 course.

Classes will be held on the fire, police, and city administrative departments, among others.

It’s a nine week course that will be held every Tuesday evening.

This year, the course will start on April 4 with the first class focusing on financing and the judicial system.

Dothan community relations officer Vincent Vincent is looking forward to this opportunity and what it will bring to the Wiregrass.

“It allows citzens to meet all of our department heads and put names and faces together, so when they re living their daily lives and they have an issue and they live in x neighborhood, they can call us and know who they are talking to,” Vincent explained. “They can relay the problem and we can get out and fix the problem quickly. It’s just a really good way for citizens and city government to interact.”

For those interested in the class, you can sign up by visiting the city’s website.

Participants will have to fill out the application and return it to the city.

