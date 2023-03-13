Cooler today

SYNOPSIS - Temperatures are dropping this morning behind the cold front that pushed through overnight, a few showers will be possible this morning before we clear out this afternoon. Tomorrow will be cooler in the lower 60s for highs and tomorrow night we will drop into the 30s for overnight lows. A nice stretch of weather for most of the week but our next system will come through at the end of the week and that could bring some strong to severe thunderstorms on Friday evening so we will keep an eye on that. The weekend will be cooler back in the 60s for highs.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 65°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Clear. Low near 40°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 63°. Winds N/NW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 67° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 76° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, storms late. Low: 50° High: 80° 60%

SAT: Rain early, partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 65° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 65° 0%

TUE: Chance of rain. Low: 45° High: 68° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY - Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

