Chilly Nights Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Chilly nights are ahead for the Wiregrass, with lows in the upper 30s Tuesday morning and middle 30s Wednesday morning. Many areas may dip into the upper 30s again Thursday morning, but we’ll warm for late-week, leading to a round of showers and thunderstorms Friday. Another blast of cool air follows for the weekend and early next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 38°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 63°. Winds N-NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 36°. Winds light N.

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 67° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 76° 5%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 53° High: 78° 80%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 65° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

MON: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 37° High: 61° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

