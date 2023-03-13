Birmingham Police investigating death of infant

The four-month-old’s death has been ruled a homicide
Infant homicide in Birmingham
Infant homicide in Birmingham(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is now investigating a homicide that happened March 9.

At approximately 10 a.m., staff at Children’s Hospital of Alabama pronounced the victim, four-month-old Autumn Duskin of Birmingham, deceased.

The victim was brought in unresponsive by private vehicle from her home in Birmingham.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death a homicide. No formal charges have been filed at this time.

This is an ongoing case and the story will be updated when new information is available.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App on Android or IOS devices.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened near the intersection of Hartford Highway and Ross Clark Circle
Two dead in Dothan car fire, charges possible
Horizon Bar and Grill, formally known as Teaser Rock Hard Cabaret
Bar planned for where murders occurred makes another liquor license attempt
Inmate injured on Sunday during dispute.
Dothan jail inmate injured in apparent assault
Nitro Extreme
Nitro Extreme coming to Dothan
FILE - The Dorel Juvenile Group said the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base...
Nearly 60,000 car seats recalled for failing seat anchors

Latest News

Deputies are on the lookout for a man wanted for questioning about a shooting.
Man wanted for questioning, authorities say armed and dangerous
Two dead in Dothan car fire
Two dead in Dothan car fire
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Alabama’s unemployment rate holds steady