Alabama’s unemployment rate holds steady

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted January unemployment rate stood at 2.6%, unchanged from December 2022′s revised rate, and also unchanged from January 2022′s rate, according to an announcement today from Gov. Kay Ivey’s office.

January’s rate represents 58,411 unemployed persons compared to 59,986 in December and 60,270 in January 2022, according to the governor’s office.

“I’m proud to kick off 2023 with a continuation of Alabama’s unemployment rate holding steady,” said Ivey for a news release. “We have been enjoying a period of low unemployment, high wages and high jobs count for some time now, and I believe that more is yet to come. We will not back down on our commitment to continue to bring quality, high-paying jobs to Alabama.”

The release touted that, over the year, wage and salary employment increased 54,100, with gains in the manufacturing sector (up 10,400), the professional and business services sector (up 8,700) and the private education and health services sector (up 7,500).

“Additionally, we’re continuing to see positive increases in our wages, meaning more money in Alabamians’ pockets,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington for the release. “This month, we reached one of our highest average weekly wages in history.”

Total private wages increased by $30.12 weekly over the year to $1,008.61 in January, marking the third highest weekly wages in history, according to the governor’s office.

In southwest Alabama, Mobile County posted a 3.2 percent unemployment rate, and Baldwin County had 2.5 percent.

Across the state, counties with the lowest unemployment rates were Shelby County at 1.8%, Morgan County at 2.0%, and Marshall, Madison, Limestone and Cullman Counties at 2.1%.

Counties with the highest unemployment rates were Wilcox County at 8.8%, Clarke County at 5.9% and Dallas County at 5.4%.

Cities with the lowest unemployment rates were Homewood at 1.6%, Madison at 1.7%, and Alabaster, Trussville and Vestavia Hills at 1.8%. Cties with the highest unemployment rates were Selma at 6.4%, Prichard at 5.2% and Bessemer at 4.2%.

