Two dead in Dothan car fire, charges possible

It happened near the intersection of Hartford Highway and Ross Clark Circle
It happened near the intersection of Hartford Highway and Ross Clark Circle
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people died late Saturday when their vehicle caught fire, and charges are possible, according to Dothan’s police chief.

Preliminary indications are that a passenger car, possibly traveling at high speed, struck a second vehicle and that one careened into a third vehicle that was forced from Ross Clark Circle, Chief Will Benny told News 4.

After the victims’ vehicle plunged down an embankment, it caught fire.

Forensics experts at a state lab in Montgomery are confirming the identity of those who died.

Benny said officers are continuing their investigation, and charges are possible based on findings.

The fire occurred near the Hartford Highway intersection.

