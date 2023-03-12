One person wounded in Dothan shooting

The shooting occurred on Blackshear Street in Dothan.
The shooting occurred on Blackshear Street in Dothan.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person has sustained non-life threatening after a Dothan shooting Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Blackshear street. The victim was taken to southeast health.

Saturday Night
Saturday Night(WTVY)

Officers were seen questioning witnesses- no immediate word of an arrest.

A violent crime investigator was called to the scene.

