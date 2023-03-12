One person wounded in Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person has sustained non-life threatening after a Dothan shooting Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Blackshear street. The victim was taken to southeast health.

Saturday Night (WTVY)

Officers were seen questioning witnesses- no immediate word of an arrest.

A violent crime investigator was called to the scene.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.