Nitro Extreme coming to Dothan

Nitro Extreme
Nitro Extreme(Nitro Extreme)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - Nitro Extreme is bringing their show to Dothan Mar. 16-19. The event is for auto sports fanatics and features adrenaline-rushing elements, speed, wheelies, obstacles, burning rubber, fire stunts, and so much more.

The show is action-packed from start to finish. From cars balancing on their sides while spinning, monster trucks going full throttle while tearing up the arena, and some of the most daring motorcycle jumps performed, the show will feature the fiercest stunts that will impress even the toughest audience.

Nitro Extreme
Nitro Extreme(Nitro Extreme)

The event will take place in the parking lot at the Wiregrass Commons Mall, located at 900 Commons Dr. in Dothan.

Schedule of events

  • March 16 - Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
  • March 17 - Friday: 7:30 p.m.
  • March 18 - Saturday: 4:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
  • March 19 - Sunday: 2:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.
Nitro Extreme
Nitro Extreme(Nitro Extreme)

The show will display nearly two hours of entertainment full of heart-racing excitement. In addition, special souvenir items, such as T-shirts, will be available for purchase.

Nitro Extreme
Nitro Extreme(Nitro Extreme)

Tickets for the shows can be purchased in advance through the website nitroextreme.com

For more information about the Nitro Extreme Tour, visit the website: nitroextreme.com or call 941-704-8572.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Dorel Juvenile Group said the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base...
Nearly 60,000 car seats recalled for failing seat anchors
The shooting occurred on Blackshear Street in Dothan.
One person wounded in Dothan shooting
After more than 10 years in the business, News4 Morning Anchor and Sports Director Justin...
Good luck, Justin!: Celebrating a great friend and colleague
Horizon Bar and Grill, formally known as Teaser Rock Hard Cabaret
Bar planned for where murders occurred makes another liquor license attempt
Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
Suspected coed killer McCraney in court on Thursday

Latest News

2023
Jon Jam 2023
church
Harvest wants it's suit against UMC in court after delay
trial
Cole Mccraney in court Thursday
shooting
One injured in shooting on Blackshear street