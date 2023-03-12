Horizon Bar makes another liquor license attempt

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A sports bar in a building known for violence is again seeking a liquor license several months after the Houston County Commission denied its first request.

Now known as Horizon Bar and Grill, the location was previously Teasers Hard Rock Cabaret, a strip club that closed in 2021 after a history of violence.

Three people, including two employees died when gunman Ryan Clark Petersen, who is on death row, open fired in a 2012 tragedy that also left a patron wounded.

Ramu Enterprises, a limited liability corporation formed in January, submitted the liquor license application to be considered Monday. It has no affiliation with Teasers other than using the same building, but commissioners denied the first liquor license attempt in part because of the location’s history.

Several who live in the Wicksburg area spoke against the liquor license when first considered in September, despite the change in ownership.

They cited dozens of responses by law enforcement.

Kenneth Hardy, who owns a nearby restaurant, said in September that if Horizon Bar and Grill opens and sells alcohol it would create additional problems.

If commissioners deny the license again, Ramu could take their case to court.

