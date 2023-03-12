Cooler Air Arrives

SYNOPSIS – Much cooler air is expected to move in overnight Sunday. High temperatures will reach the middle 60s for this week turning warmer for the end of the week. The next chance of showers and thunderstorms will come Friday overnight.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 48°. Winds NNW at 10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 65°. Winds NNW at 20 mph. 0%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 40°. Winds N at 15 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 63° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 67° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 76° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, showers late. Low: 50° High: 78° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, showers ending. Low: 57° High: 80° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 60° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-4 feet.

