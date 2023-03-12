Bar planned for murder scene makes another liquor license attempt

Three people—two employees--died when gunman Ryan Clark Petersen, who is on death row, opened fire in a 2012 tragedy that also left a patron wounded.
Horizon Bar and Grill, formally known as Teaser Rock Hard Cabaret
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A sports bar in a building known for violence seeks a liquor license several months after the Houston County Commissioners denied its first request.

Now known as Horizon Bar and Grill, the location was previously Teasers Hard Rock Cabaret, a strip club that closed in 2021.

Ramu Enterprises, a limited liability corporation formed in January, submitted the liquor license application to be considered Monday.

Several who live nearby in the Wicksburg area spoke against the liquor license when first considered in September, despite new owners of the location.

Kenneth Hardy, who owns a nearby restaurant, said if Horizon Bar and Grill opens and sells alcohol, it would create additional problems.

If commissioners deny the license again, Ramu could take their case to court.

