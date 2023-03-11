Suspected coed killer McCraney in court on Thursday

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -Suspected killer Coley McCraney could make his final court appearance Thursday before his much-anticipated trial on charges he murdered two Dothan teens.

His attorneys will argue a flurry of recently filed motions they hope a judge will approve.

One of their concerns is what evidence they will be allowed to present during the penalty phase of his trial if McCraney is convicted.

Related: Judge deals blow to Coley McCraney’s defense

Another would require a unanimous jury vote to impose the death penalty instead of the 10-2 margin required under current Alabama law. That motion cites a Florida case that changed that state’s sentencing scheme and went through appeal courts.

Ozark police discovered the bodies of high school students J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett in the trunk of their car on August 1, 1999.

The 17-year-olds died from gunshot wounds, and police say Ms. Beasley had been raped.

Related: McCraney proclaims his innocence

But not until 20 years later did DNA evidence implicate McCraney, who has no prior criminal charges.

His trial is scheduled for April 17 in Ozark with Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore presiding.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.