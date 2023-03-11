Strongs Storms Sunday

4Warn Weather Day
4Warn Weather Day(WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Strong storms are likely Sunday afternoon lasting through the evening. Big window of storms will be from 12pm-9pm. We can expect a few small breaks in the rain throughout the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a slight risk due to the concern of damaging straight line winds and heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado is possible, looking at the best chance being 1pm-4pm. Non the less a chance for severe storms still possible throughout the evening tomorrow. Be sure to have multiple ways to get watches and warnings.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 57°. Winds S at 10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 74°. Winds WSW at 20 mph. 100%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 48°. Winds W at 15 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly to partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 67° 10%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 63° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 67° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 76° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, showers late. Low: 50° High: 78° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, showers ending. Low: 57° High: 80° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Dorel Juvenile Group said the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base...
Nearly 60,000 car seats recalled for failing seat anchors
After more than 10 years in the business, News4 Morning Anchor and Sports Director Justin...
Good luck, Justin!: Celebrating a great friend and colleague
Donny Ray Watkins (pictured) is charged with Disseminating Pornography, with Dothan...
Dothan man faces porn charges
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed one person is dead, and another has been taken...
Storms kills one, more severe weather expected
The shooting occurred on Blackshear Street in Dothan.
One person wounded in Dothan shooting

Latest News

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed one person is dead, and another has been taken...
Storms kills one, more severe weather expected
4Warn Weather Day
4Warn Weather Day issued for March 12
Color The Weather 03-10-23
Color The Weather 03-10-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-10-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-10-23