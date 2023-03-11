Strongs Storms Sunday

SYNOPSIS – Strong storms are likely Sunday afternoon lasting through the evening. Big window of storms will be from 12pm-9pm. We can expect a few small breaks in the rain throughout the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a slight risk due to the concern of damaging straight line winds and heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado is possible, looking at the best chance being 1pm-4pm. Non the less a chance for severe storms still possible throughout the evening tomorrow. Be sure to have multiple ways to get watches and warnings.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 57°. Winds S at 10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 74°. Winds WSW at 20 mph. 100%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 48°. Winds W at 15 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly to partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 67° 10%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 63° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 67° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 76° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, showers late. Low: 50° High: 78° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, showers ending. Low: 57° High: 80° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.