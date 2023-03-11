Storms kills one, more severe weather expected

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTVY) -Severe weather Friday killed one, downed trees, and left a swath of damage in north Florida.

As that cleanup continues, the Deep South is preparing for another round of potentially damaging storms arriving this weekend.

“Some of these storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds, hail near golf ball size, a few tornadoes, and isolated flooding possible,” said Coffee County Deputy Emergency Management Director Grant Lyons.

The severe weather threat prompted News 4 to issue a 4Warn Weather Day for Sunday.

“While the tornado threat is rather low, the thunderstorms that come in will produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning, with the chance for gusty winds,” News 4 Chief Meteorologist David Paul said of the forecast.

In Friday’s storms related to another weather maker, a 16-year-old girl died, and a man was injured when a tree fell on their car in Tallahassee.

The storms had estimated 60 miles-per-hour winds.

