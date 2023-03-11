A new career tech program takes off in Ozark

The Eagle Espresso shop at the Ozark City Schools Career Center is teaching students what it takes to run a business(Ozark City Schools Career Academies)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Eagle Espresso Shop at the Ozark City Schools Career Center is teaching students what it takes to run a business.

It’s a completely student operated coffee shop that serves snacks and drinks to students and faculty across the school district.

It is run based on a business plan written and prepared by Future Business Leaders of America club members.

“I’ve never realized hoe much went into it and the hard work that it takes and that some conversations aren’t the easiest,” General Manager of Eagle Espresso Layla Ard said. “So, it’s really given me a perspective and I guess more respect for the general managers and managers of other restaurants and franchises.”

The coffee shop gives students the opportunity to learn the basics of business including management, inventory, and training employees.

“The students wrote the business plan,” Ozark City School employee Casey Moore said. “They came up with all of the ideas, all of the marketing materials, all of the accounting materials, and they put together this plan. And we connected them with the Bean Bros and got that partnership started for them and they’ve taken it and run with it.”

The proceeds from Eagle Espresso go back to fun the FBLA club.

