‘Ministry still has to go on’: Pastor reflects on last week’s Montgomery church fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - No details have been released yet on what caused a fire to destroy 30,000 square feet of Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church.

The pastor, Frederick Hardy, said he held services outside on the church grounds for the first Sunday after the fire.

“We felt that our people would want to be on the grounds, and it was such a wonderful, wonderful experience,” Hardy said.

The pastor said they plan to start having services in the Embassy Suites in downtown Montgomery until they get a clear answer on how they plan to rebuild.

As the next steps remain uncertain for the church, Hardy said the “ministry still has to go on” because he serves hundreds of people in the community.

“The community is still hurting.” He said, “There are still services that still have to be provided.”

Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church provides housing for six veterans, along with a food pantry for at least 1,000 people who are suffering from food insecurities, and a boxing gym for 57 at-risk Montgomery youth.

