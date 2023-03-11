Good luck, Justin!: Celebrating a great friend and colleague

By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After more than 10 years in the business, News4 Morning Anchor and Sports Director Justin McNelley is hanging up the microphone.

Justin joined News4 in May 2019 after spending multiple years at sister station WSFA. The Dothan born, Ashford Academy graduate joined the Montgomery crew following his graduation from Troy in 2013.

In his time as part of both the River Region and the Wiregrass on the broadcasting end, Justin created plenty of memorable moments, both on the air and behind the camera. He not just proved himself to be a great sports reporter and great anchor, but also a great friend and mentor.

News4 celebrated Justin with a look back at some of his funniest and most memorable moments during his final News4 This Morning. You can watch that video below.

In addition, a few people who worked alongside and against Justin joined us during his final sports segment Friday on News4 at 6 to share a few words on what Justin has done over his more than 10 years and the impact it’s left, including a special message to close from his wife Tiffany.

The couple is expecting a little McNelley to occupy some of Justin’s time coming up soon. You can watch that video above.

From all of us at News4, thank you, good luck, and see you again soon, Justin.

After more than 10 years, News4 Morning Anchor Justin McNelley is hanging up the microphone, leaving plenty of memories made in the River Region and Wiregrass.

