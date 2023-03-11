Firefighter’s wife dies after blaze kills son, injures 2 other children

A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.
A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.(dlewis33 via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago firefighter’s wife has died days after a fire at the family’s Northwest Side home also killed their 7-year-old son.

Summer Day-Stewart, 36, was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Cook County officials said Friday.

Seven-year-old Ezra Stewart was pronounced dead Wednesday evening, the day after the fire, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has said.

The boy, his mother and his two sisters, ages 2 and 7, suffered from smoke inhalation and were rushed to hospitals Tuesday night after being rescued from the burning home.

Firefighter Walter Stewart, who lived in the house, was not part of the fire crew that responded to the fire, but when he heard the address of the fire over radio dispatch, he went to the scene and gave his wife CPR, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said.

Police said the fire started accidentally in the kitchen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry County, AL investigators recover numerous drugs and weapons at a home on March 7, 2023.
Deadly drugs, dangerous weapons found in Henry County: Sheriff
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Officials hold news conference after train derails in east Calhoun County
Two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday after they collapsed during a Dothan traffic...
Suspects collapse during Dothan traffic stop
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Coley McCraney demands life be spared without unanimous jury vote
20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Russ Goodman discusses case backlog on March 2, 2023
Nothing has happened to drug cases in years, DA promises action

Latest News

4Warn Weather Day
4Warn Weather Day issued for March 12
A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Atmospheric river floods California towns, brings rain, snow
After more than 10 years, News4 Morning Anchor Justin McNelley is hanging up the microphone,...
Some of Justin McNelley's funniest & memorable moments
File - From left to right, Madeleine Moreau, of France (silver medallist, 139.34 points);...
Pat McCormick, 4-time Olympic diving champion, dies at 92