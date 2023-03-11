Courtroom showdown looms in Harvest Church dispute

The heat turned up in a simmering but emotional legal dispute between Harvest Church Dothan and the United Methodist Church. Harvest attorneys filed a proposed order Friday indicating a courtroom showdown is likely in the battle to determine if Harvest is legally bound to pay the UMC to sever ties with that denomination.
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The church, among Dothan’s most prominent, wants a judge to declare it as the sole stakeholder of its impressive Fortner Street campus.

That would free Harvest of payments owed to UMC that multiple sources tell News 4 could reach $1.2 million.

Related: Harvest could close and members evicted, lawsuit claims

Harvest filed suit against the United Methodist Church on November 11, fearing those denominational leaders would shut down the church with the belief that it possessed ultimate authority over the matter.

Five days later, Harvest and UMC mutually put the lawsuit on hold, pending a congregation vote on whether to secede from the UMC over social issues, including same-sex marriage.

With that matter settled in January by a near-unanimous vote, Harvest has proposed dates for witnesses on each side of this dispute to be revealed in anticipation of a trial that could take place before the end of 2023.

The hearing will be canceled if the parties agree, per the proposed order.

Related: Harvest backtracks on inaccurate news report claims regarding church’s legal issues

Meanwhile, the UMC has a pending motion before Houston County Circuit Judge Christopher K. Richardson seeking to immediately dismiss the lawsuit brought by Harvest, claiming the dispute should be settled outside the courtroom.

Richardson had not decided whether to make the proposed order official as of Friday night.

Other United Methodist churches, including Covenant of Dothan, have also voted to disaffiliate from the UMC.

Ken Curtis is a court, government, and investigative reporter who began his broadcast career in 1969.

