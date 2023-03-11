Annual Historic Selma Tour of Homes to be held March 17-18

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite a devastating tornado on Jan. 12, the town is cleaning up with new roofs and debris removal. With a lineup of exquisite homes and charming history Selma is moving forward with a tour of homes like no other.

On Friday, Mar. 17, from 6 - 9:00 p.m., visitors can come for a tour, reception, and informative speakers at the Vaughan-Smitherman Museum. In addition, Old Town resident Eric Allison will provide live harp music. Eventgoers will be able to see this building and all the history it has contributed to the City of Selma since 1847.

The tour will also honor former Mayor Joseph T. Smitherman, who was instrumental in its preservation and restoration. It houses an extensive collection of Civil War memorabilia and exhibits of medical and political artifacts. In addition, the museum proudly displays exquisite Victorian antiques, nationally acclaimed art from local artists, antique documents, military memorabilia and uniforms, and medical equipment.

On Saturday, Mar. 18, several of Dallas County’s historic homes in Selma and Sardis will be showcased. A museum, a church, a business, and art from 9 – 4:00 p.m. Begin your tour where Selma began at the Hobbs-Elliott Cottage. It is furnished with family items and old memorabilia from Selma’s past. Then travel forward 77 years to the elegant Magnolia Manor. This house was built in 1902 by the Cosby family and remained in the family until 2006. The current owners, T. Bill Hartzog and John Coto, purchased the house in 2019, and you will appreciate their restoration efforts. They have furnished the home with gathered antiques and collectibles from around the world and continue to update the residence.

Other tour stops include the Kress Building, Queen City Market, Selma Art Guild Gallery, Hain-Harrelson House, Hain Wilkinson House, and the featured church this year Shiloh Baptist Church.

The package ticket price of $50 entitles you to the Friday night reception, presentation, and museum, plus Saturday’s tour of homes, a church, a museum, the art guild gallery, a business, and the cemetery tour on Saturday evening.

Tickets can be purchased here.

For more information, call 334-412-8550 or check out Historic Selma Tour of Homes on Facebook and the website at HistoricSelmaTourofHomes.com.

