Alabama lawmakers working on how to spend remaining ARPA funds

By Erin Davis
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week, lawmakers started the 2023 regular legislative session that was put on pause by a special legislative session called by Gov. Kay Ivey to allocate the remaining American Rescue Plan dollars.

There are $1 billion in federal funds on the table, and House members say they want to invest the money into Alabamians.

“Expanding broadband and expanding sewer and water and cleaning up some of our problems we have with sewer and water, and also putting it in areas we don’t have it,” said House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter.

A bill passed a committee Thursday that will do all of that and invest in health care.

“$339,175,000 to support the delivery of health care and related services to citizens of Alabama,” said Rep. Rex Reynolds, R-Madison County, chair of the general fund committee.

“I think we’re in a good place, and the House is ready to move it, and I think the Senate’s been working with that, and we look forward to getting it to them,” said Ledbetter.

Senate leadership is ready for their chance to review the bill.

“We can only spend the money in so many different places. So we have to do it that way,” said Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton. “And so I think it kind of brought people back in versus the money that we had to what we can utilize it in a way we want to spend it in the first tranche.”

“A personal priority that I have tried to interject as the discussions have gone forward in that there are specific projects that are for individual members in their communities that they’re going to want funded,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed.

The earliest this bill would be in the Senate chamber is Wednesday. Lawmakers expect the bill to be on the governor’s desk by the end of next week.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry County, AL investigators recover numerous drugs and weapons at a home on March 7, 2023.
Deadly drugs, dangerous weapons found in Henry County: Sheriff
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Officials hold news conference after train derails in east Calhoun County
Two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday after they collapsed during a Dothan traffic...
Suspects collapse during Dothan traffic stop
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Coley McCraney demands life be spared without unanimous jury vote
20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Russ Goodman discusses case backlog on March 2, 2023
Nothing has happened to drug cases in years, DA promises action

Latest News

Governor Kristi Noem vetoed legislation that would have updated South Dakota law around...
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking and currency regulation bill
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking regulation bill
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking regulation bill
Warnock and Republican Senator John Thune from South Dakota have proposed the bill calling it...
Sen. Warnock works on farm bill to create standards on agriculture technology
Former longtime U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, who recently retired after more than 50 years in...
Former Sen. Shelby honored at Alabama Statehouse Thursday