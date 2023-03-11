59th annual Azalea Dogwood Festival coming up

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “The azaleas started blooming very early, so they’re excited and that’s made us excited,” said Beth Hemby, president of the Azalea Dogwood Festival.

The 59th rendition of the Azalea Dogwood Festival is just more than a week away.

The girls competing for the crown and scholarships will make their way through the trail of colorful flowers and bows.

“The bows represent the coming of spring and that’s what the whole festival represents,” said Hemby.

There will also be an array of activities for the family to enjoy.

“We’ve got food trucks there from 1-7, there will be live music, men making balloon animals, face painting, inflatables and it’s all free too,” said Hemby.

Though April showers bring May flowers, the spring feeling has made it’s way to the Wiregrass this March, and folks are ready to celebrate.

“Right now, there are other parts of the country that are not having spring,” said Hemby. “We just like the fact that we can bring some excitement and spring to Dothan.”

The festival is on Sunday, Mar. 19.

