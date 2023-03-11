59th annual Azalea Dogwood Festival coming up

Azalea Dogwood Festival planned for Mar. 19.
Azalea Dogwood Festival planned for Mar. 19.(WTVY)
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “The azaleas started blooming very early, so they’re excited and that’s made us excited,” said Beth Hemby, president of the Azalea Dogwood Festival.

The 59th rendition of the Azalea Dogwood Festival is just more than a week away.

The girls competing for the crown and scholarships will make their way through the trail of colorful flowers and bows.

“The bows represent the coming of spring and that’s what the whole festival represents,” said Hemby.

There will also be an array of activities for the family to enjoy.

“We’ve got food trucks there from 1-7, there will be live music, men making balloon animals, face painting, inflatables and it’s all free too,” said Hemby.

Though April showers bring May flowers, the spring feeling has made it’s way to the Wiregrass this March, and folks are ready to celebrate.

“Right now, there are other parts of the country that are not having spring,” said Hemby. “We just like the fact that we can bring some excitement and spring to Dothan.”

The festival is on Sunday, Mar. 19.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry County, AL investigators recover numerous drugs and weapons at a home on March 7, 2023.
Deadly drugs, dangerous weapons found in Henry County: Sheriff
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Officials hold news conference after train derails in east Calhoun County
Two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday after they collapsed during a Dothan traffic...
Suspects collapse during Dothan traffic stop
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Coley McCraney demands life be spared without unanimous jury vote
20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Russ Goodman discusses case backlog on March 2, 2023
Nothing has happened to drug cases in years, DA promises action

Latest News

The Eagle Espresso shop at the Ozark City Schools Career Center is teaching students what it...
A new career tech program takes off in Ozark
Dothan Miracle League is celebrating it's 16th season.
Dothan Miracle League celebrates another season with opening ceremony
Dothan
Dothan Miracle League Season
Enterprise Day of Service
Enterprise Day of Service