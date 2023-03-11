4Warn Weather Day issued for March 12

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Sunday, March 12 due to the threat of severe weather for the Wiregrass area.

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul:

“While the tornado threat is rather low, the thunderstorms that come in will produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning, with the chance for gusty winds. This will be a disruptive system for people, making some change their Sunday plans.

“The rain arrives around 10 am in spots, with storminess at times into the late afternoon or early evening.”

