4Warn Weather Day issued for March 12

4Warn Weather Day(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Sunday, March 12 due to the threat of severe weather for the Wiregrass area.

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul:

“While the tornado threat is rather low, the thunderstorms that come in will produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning, with the chance for gusty winds. This will be a disruptive system for people, making some change their Sunday plans.

“The rain arrives around 10 am in spots, with storminess at times into the late afternoon or early evening.”

We’ll provide live coverage on TV as-needed, with continuous live streaming coverage on our digital platforms. The easiest way to get the live stream is at the bottom of the homepage of the 4Warn Weather App, or by watching the livestream below this story.

Be sure to download the 4Warn Weather app to stay up to date.

