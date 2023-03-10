Woman sent to prison after overdosing and smothering her grandson to death

Woman sent to prison after overdosing and smothering her grandson to death.
Woman sent to prison after overdosing and smothering her grandson to death.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A woman who admitted to snorting Fentanyl, overdosing, and smothering her infant grandson in the process learned her fate in court on Friday.

State Attorney Larry Basford said Mary Elizabeth Evans, 41, of Panama City, entered an open plea to Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child in the June 6, 2021, death of her 9-week-old grandson.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, an open plea means Evans was admitting her guilt and allowing Judge Dustin Stephenson after hearing arguments from both sides to decide her sentence.

Prosecutor Peter Overstreet argued for the maximum sentence of 30 years.

“There were a lot of wonderful things said about the defendant, and they may be true, but the sad dichotomy is that there wasn’t a lot of talk about the child,” Overstreet said to Stephenson. “I found it kind of heartbreaking … because (the victim) deserved a life and that was taken away because of her choices, and those choices have consequences.

The defense asked for a minimum of a 13-year sentence stating the defendant cooperated with authorities after the death and showed remorse.

“Your choices have stolen the future of this child,” Judge Stephenson said. “Nothing that I do today will change that, but the time you serve in prison will approximate the life this child would have had before he became an adult.”

Judge Stephenson ordered a 22-year prison sentence.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry County, AL investigators recover numerous drugs and weapons at a home on March 7, 2023.
Deadly drugs, dangerous weapons found in Henry County: Sheriff
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Officials hold news conference after train derails in east Calhoun County
Two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday after they collapsed during a Dothan traffic...
Suspects collapse during Dothan traffic stop
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Coley McCraney demands life be spared without unanimous jury vote
20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Russ Goodman discusses case backlog on March 2, 2023
Nothing has happened to drug cases in years, DA promises action

Latest News

Donny Ray Watkins (pictured) is charged with Disseminating Pornography, with Dothan...
Dothan man faces porn charges
Police were dispatched to a residence in the 2300 block of West Cummings Avenue in Opp on March...
Opp homicide investigation underway
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Tuscaloosa Co. DA: Darius Miles, Michael Davis indicted on capital murder charges
Clean up
Enterprise hosts ‘OSCAR Club Day of Service’