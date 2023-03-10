‘Very special’: Father, son take flight together as pilots for first time

A father, son duo piloted a plane together for the first time. (Source: WAVE)
By Kennedy Hayes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A father was able to pilot a flight for the first time with his son as a co-pilot this week.

Capt. John James and his son, first officer Johnmark James Jr., landed a UPS flight in Kentucky on Thursday.

“I grew up putting on my father’s uniform and wanting to go to work with him,” Johnmark James said. “This was very special, flying with my father.”

The pair completed their first flight from Louisville to Las Vegas and made it a roundtrip ticket.

“When we both sat in our seats and knew what to do,” Johnmark James said.

Co-pilot Johnmark James was hired 10 months ago and previously interned for UPS while his father has been with the company for 33 years.

“It went as smooth as silk,” John James said. “Having traveled the world, and flown many airplanes with many different people, today was the best flight of my life.”

The father-son duo said they plan to tackle international flights together next.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry County, AL investigators recover numerous drugs and weapons at a home on March 7, 2023.
Deadly drugs, dangerous weapons found in Henry County: Sheriff
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Officials hold news conference after train derails in east Calhoun County
Two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday after they collapsed during a Dothan traffic...
Suspects collapse during Dothan traffic stop
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Coley McCraney demands life be spared without unanimous jury vote
20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Russ Goodman discusses case backlog on March 2, 2023
Nothing has happened to drug cases in years, DA promises action

Latest News

Chinese police officers monitor a junction as a dust storm sweep by in Beijing, Friday, March...
COVID test requirement lifted for travelers from China to US
FILE - Police found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials...
Police: 5 dead in apparent murder-suicide in South Florida
Police were dispatched to a residence in the 2300 block of West Cummings Avenue in Opp on March...
Opp homicide investigation underway
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Ex-Alabama player Miles indicted on capital murder charges
Dayne Victor Miller, 44, is facing charges after allegedly shooting at his roommates.
Florida man finds naked roommate in daughter’s bed, charged in shooting, police say