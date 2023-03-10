Three years later COVID continues to plague Southeast Alabama

Three years later the virus is still active Alabama.
Three years later the virus is still active Alabama. News4 is diving into the data to share what impact COVID continues to make.(WBRC)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - March 11, 2020, marks three years since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control reports there has been more than 103.4 million cases and over 1.1 million deaths in the United States since 2020.

Since March 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports over 1.6 million cases of the virus and over 21,032 deaths.

Three years later the virus is still active Alabama. News4 is diving into the data to share what impact COVID continues to make.

The Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 community transmission level maps shows mixture of high and moderate counties.

Houston, Henry, Geneva, and Coffee counties all are sitting in the red zone. This means there are high levels of the presence and spread of the virus in these counties.

On this map Dale County is at moderate risk.

However, if you are looking at the Community Levels of the virus the entire Wiregrass along with the majority of the state sit at the lowest ranking, the green zone.

Community Levels reflect the measures of the impact of the virus in terms of hospitalizations and healthcare system strain, while accounting for transmission in the community, according to the CDC.

The dashboard is updated every Wednesday at 10 a.m.

There has been several treatments and vaccines available for COVID-19.

Click here to see where a vaccine is available near you.

