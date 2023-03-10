Scattered showers and a few storms today

SYNOPSIS - Scattered showers and a few storms possible today, the SPC has us under a level one for some stronger storms. We could see some gusty winds and small hail with a few storms today but overall the threat is low. Tomorrow looks great to start the weekend off, Showers and storms move back in on Sunday in the afternoon hours some could have some gusty winds and hail as well. Behind the front Sunday we will be cooler next week with highs in the 60s for the first half of the week with at least one night in the 30s.

TODAY - Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 74°. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 46°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 74°. Winds N/SW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Showers and thunderstorms. Low: 53° High: 80° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, rain early. Low: 52° High: 67° 20%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 63° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 67° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 76° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 78° 0%

SAT: Showers and storms. Low: 53° High: 64° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY - Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

