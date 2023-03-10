New video inside Walker County Jail shows Anthony ‘Tony’ Mitchell moments before taken to hospital

Source: WBRC Video
Source: WBRC Video
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has new video that shows Anthony “Tony” Mitchell inside the Walker County Jail moments before he is taken to the hospital.

Mitchell’s family is suing the sheriff department, alleging he was locked inside a freezer while in their custody, before his death.

Lawyers representing Mitchell’s family shared the newly released video with WBRC. It’s from inside the booking area right before deputies transport Mitchell to the hospital, where he later died.

Lawyers for the Sheriff’s Department deny Mitchell was placed in a freezer, but his family’s attorneys said they believe this video takes place after he was placed in some kind of cold temperature.

The video has no sound, but you can see Mitchell being taken out of his cell in a wheelchair. Court filings state that this is the first time he is seen clothed while in custody. Deputies begin cuffing Mitchell’s feet while his head rolls around and he makes small movements. You then see Mitchell slide out of his chair and deputies lift him back in the video.

Both parties admit that Mitchell was still alive at this time, according to court documents. Next, deputies begin to lift Mitchell out of the wheelchair, holding him by his jumpsuit. They place him on the ground, back in a cell, and close the door. Another inmate enters the booking area right after.

Court documents show Mitchell’s family believe this video is evidence that deputies should have called for an ambulance sooner, but attorney’s for the Sheriff’s Department tell WBRC that they have seen this video before and it doesn’t portray the entire picture.

“If you look at the entire video, you will see that WCSO was delayed in sending Mitchell to the hospital because they had to address an inmate that created a security risk at the courthouse,” Sheriff’s Attorney Randy McNeill said.

McNeill said Mitchell was seen moving about while deputies addressed the other inmate. This is something the family has disputed in court filings.

WBRC still doesn’t have an official cause of death for Mitchell. Walker County Corner, Joey Vick, said it could still be a couple weeks before the autopsy report is back.

