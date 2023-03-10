Enterprise hosts ‘OSCAR Club Day of Service’

ENTERPRISE, Ala. – This year’s OSCAR Club Day of Service will be held on Saturday, March 18th. The 6th annual begins with a kickoff at 8 a.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium.

“This day has been chosen for all citizens to embrace a desire to join others in the enhancement of the City of Enterprise,” Mayor William E. Cooper said.

“This volunteer effort and spirit will involve hundreds of residents in hundreds of hours of community service.”

Church groups, civic groups, youth groups, businesses and neighbors are encouraged to work together on a service project that impacts Enterprise.

Four large dumpsters will be placed in the lot next to Enterprise City Hall for residents to utilize to get rid of debris.

Public Works employees will be on-site to ensure that only appropriate items are disposed.

Wet paint, tires, roof shingles, and food waste will not be accepted.

