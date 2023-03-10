Enterprise business owners see big change this tax season

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Enterprise made the decision on March 7 to change their tax administration from Avenue Insights to the Alabama Department of Revenue.

This means local business owners will file their monthly sales tax through the state. The change only affects the process of filing taxes for owners, and little else.

CFO for the city LeeAnn Swartz said, “For example the sales for the month of February they’re always due the following month and they’ll be due by the 20th of the following month, those rules will not change there’s no additional fees or anything like that for our business owners. It’s just a matter of that the processing will be done through the state.”

All business owners affected should receive a notice from the Alabama Department of Revenue.

The City of Enterprise tax office is also available to answer questions on the change.

