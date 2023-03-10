Enterprise business owners see big change this tax season

This means local business owners will file their monthly sales tax through the state.
The Enterprise City Council voted this week to officially change the city's tax administration.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Enterprise made the decision on March 7 to change their tax administration from Avenue Insights to the Alabama Department of Revenue.

This means local business owners will file their monthly sales tax through the state. The change only affects the process of filing taxes for owners, and little else.

CFO for the city LeeAnn Swartz said, “For example the sales for the month of February they’re always due the following month and they’ll be due by the 20th of the following month, those rules will not change there’s no additional fees or anything like that for our business owners. It’s just a matter of that the processing will be done through the state.”

All business owners affected should receive a notice from the Alabama Department of Revenue.

The City of Enterprise tax office is also available to answer questions on the change.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday after they collapsed during a Dothan traffic...
Suspects collapse during Dothan traffic stop
Henry County, AL investigators recover numerous drugs and weapons at a home on March 7, 2023.
Deadly drugs, dangerous weapons found in Henry County: Sheriff
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Coley McCraney demands life be spared without unanimous jury vote
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Officials hold news conference after train derails in east Calhoun County
Wiregrass Pets and Adoption Executive Director Rachel Smith holds Riley, a canine proponent of...
Dothan animal shelter a go despite $2.2 million increase

Latest News

A new Wiregrass event had a large turn out for its first run.
Weevilcon attracts huge crowd in inaugural event
The Enterprise City Council voted this week to officially change the city's tax administration.
Tax season changes for Enterprise business owners
Drug prevention is a battle fought nationwide, as even after arrests drugs still make their way...
War on drugs in Geneva County
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Officials hold news conference after train derails in east Calhoun County