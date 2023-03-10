Dothan Miracle League celebrates another season with opening ceremony

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Play ball!

The Dothan Miracle League is kicking off its 16th season Friday evening with an opening ceremony.

The miracle league is an inclusive baseball group involving people with intellectual and physical challenges between the ages of three and 70.

A parade of teams, exhibition game and hotdog dinner are planned for those attending.

“A lot of them have never had the opportunity to play baseball before, so this is a big deal to them and a big deal to us” said Keith Grice, president of the miracle league. “The board, parents, volunteers and donors in this area are wonderful. Everyone steps up and puts on the game of baseball for kids who really enjoy playing baseball.”

Saturday, Mar. 11, the season will begin with a slate of six games.

Those interested in volunteering with the organization can reach out through the Dothan Miracle League Facebook page.

