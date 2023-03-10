Dothan man faces porn charges

Donny Ray Watkins (pictured) is charged with Disseminating Pornography, with Dothan...
Donny Ray Watkins (pictured) is charged with Disseminating Pornography, with Dothan investigators saying they acted on a tip received from a national group that monitors internet pornography.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces sex charges related to obscene material police say they found on his electronic device.

Donny Ray Watkins, 38, is charged with Disseminating Pornography, with Dothan investigators saying they acted on a tip received from a national group that monitors internet pornography.

Houston County Jail records show a professional surety posted Watkins $30,000 bond about 7:00 Thursday night and he was released.

Attorney Adam Parker was appointed to represent Watkins, but he has not yet reviewed the case.

