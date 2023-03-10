Cooler To Start The Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Cooler and drier air is on the way to the Wiregrass as we begin the weekend, but we’ll quickly rebound on Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing, some of which could be strong. After the next cold front passes early Sunday night, much cooler air moves in for next week. Lows may dip into the 30s for two or three nights.

TONIGHT – Clearing and cooler. Low near 46°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 74°. Winds N/W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 57°. Winds S at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 57° High: 80° 70%

MON: Mostly to partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 67° 10%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 63° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 67° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 76° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 78° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/E at 5-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

