Cooler To Start The Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Cooler and drier air is on the way to the Wiregrass as we begin the weekend, but we’ll quickly rebound on Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing, some of which could be strong. After the next cold front passes early Sunday night, much cooler air moves in for next week. Lows may dip into the 30s for two or three nights.

TONIGHT – Clearing and cooler. Low near 46°.  Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 74°. Winds N/W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 57°.  Winds S at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 57° High: 80° 70%

MON: Mostly to partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 67° 10%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 63° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 67° 0%

THU: Sunny.  Low: 41° High: 76° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 78° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/E at 5-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry County, AL investigators recover numerous drugs and weapons at a home on March 7, 2023.
Deadly drugs, dangerous weapons found in Henry County: Sheriff
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Officials hold news conference after train derails in east Calhoun County
Two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday after they collapsed during a Dothan traffic...
Suspects collapse during Dothan traffic stop
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Coley McCraney demands life be spared without unanimous jury vote
20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Russ Goodman discusses case backlog on March 2, 2023
Nothing has happened to drug cases in years, DA promises action

Latest News

Color The Weather 03-10-23
Color The Weather 03-10-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-10-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-10-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-10-23
Scattered showers and a few storms today
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Thursday, March 9, 2023