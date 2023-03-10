Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool

The 11.5-foot alligator left a large hole in Tosi’s screened-in porch.(Source: WFTV, LYNN TOSI, CNN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFTV) – An alligator in Florida wanted to relax by the water so much it busted through a screened-in porch and landed in the pool.

Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and decided Lynn Tosi’s pool was the perfect place.

“I just kind of circled around, not knowing what I was going to do next,” Tosi said. “I sure wasn’t going outside.”

The 11.5-foot alligator left a large hole in Tosi’s screened-in porch.

“He busted right through there, kind of like the Kool-Aid man, you know,” she said.

Her encounter is one of three reported in Volusia County over the past five days.

A man in Daytona Beach was bitten by an alligator when he opened his front door.

Then, Florida Fish and Wildlife Officials said they received a call from a man in Deltona after a gator grabbed his dog.

The man shot and killed the alligator, and authorities said he isn’t facing any charges.

Tosi said most people in Florida play it safe around lakes and ponds, especially as the weather gets warmer.

Now, after what happened in her swimming pool, she thinks all homeowners should double check before diving in.

“The professional coming to take him out was actually pacing and got on the phone and was really surprised by what they were up against,” Tosi said.

Trappers said alligators are most active at dusk and dawn.

Copyright 2023 WFTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry County, AL investigators recover numerous drugs and weapons at a home on March 7, 2023.
Deadly drugs, dangerous weapons found in Henry County: Sheriff
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Officials hold news conference after train derails in east Calhoun County
Two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday after they collapsed during a Dothan traffic...
Suspects collapse during Dothan traffic stop
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Coley McCraney demands life be spared without unanimous jury vote
20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Russ Goodman discusses case backlog on March 2, 2023
Nothing has happened to drug cases in years, DA promises action

Latest News

FILE - Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO Elizabeth...
Theranos exec Sunny Balwani loses bid to delay prison term
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
Marissa Barnwell, a River Bluff High School student, her parents and their lawyer, Tyler...
9th grader sues over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation
Joe Biden delivers remarks on the latest job report. (POOL)
'It was no accident:' Biden comments on job reports
Chatham County detectives confirmed Wednesday, 32-year-old Matthew Eric Smith’s death was “the...
Man crushed by car trying to steal catalytic converter from car dealership, detectives say