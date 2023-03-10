Alabama State Department of Education launches new campaign to combat teacher shortage

Alabama State Department of Education launches new campaign to combat teacher shortage
Alabama State Department of Education launches new campaign to combat teacher shortage(WAFF)
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) has launched a new campaign, ‘Teachers are the Real Influencers’, to help combat the ongoing statewide teacher shortage.

ALSDE spokesperson Dr. Michael Sibley says the goal is to target and engage ‘Gen Z’ with the campaign.

“A lot of young people want to be influencers, want to have a lot of followers, and what better a profession than teaching to have a huge influence on large groups of people,” Sibley said. “You want a lot of followers? Be a teacher, you’ll get a lot of followers doing that.”

The campaign will include several different advertisements across popular social media platforms, showing that being an influencer does not have to be an online job. Sibley said the hope is to recruit, hire and retain young educators in the state.

Huntsville City Schools board member Andrea Alvarez said this campaign is needed as her district is no stranger to the ongoing shortage.

“About ten years ago, we had such a waitlist for people who wanted to apply for our positions, and now we’re in the negative. We can not get enough teachers,” Alvarez said.

Sibley said many educators left the business during the pandemic to retire or find better-paying jobs. He hopes with announcements like Governor Kay Ivey’s proposal to increase teachers’ starting salary, ‘Gen Z’ will consider a career that impacts all other aspects of the workforce.

“Being a teacher is a real-life influencer and you influence hundreds and hundreds of people for years,” Sibley said. “Without our educators, we don’t have any of the other amazing professions.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry County, AL investigators recover numerous drugs and weapons at a home on March 7, 2023.
Deadly drugs, dangerous weapons found in Henry County: Sheriff
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Officials hold news conference after train derails in east Calhoun County
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Coley McCraney demands life be spared without unanimous jury vote
Two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday after they collapsed during a Dothan traffic...
Suspects collapse during Dothan traffic stop
20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Russ Goodman discusses case backlog on March 2, 2023
Nothing has happened to drug cases in years, DA promises action

Latest News

Shamrock shake or Oreo McFlurry available at McDonalds for Charity
Shamrock shake or Oreo McFlurry available at McDonalds for Charity
Bulls, Bands and Barrels at the Peanut Festival Fairgrounds
Bulls, Bands and Barrels at the Peanut Festival Fairgrounds
Schools are preparing to welcome students back to the classroom.
School leaders react to Governors teacher pay raise proposal
ALSDE approves K-3 English textbooks after drawback from parents.
ALSDE approves K-3 English textbooks after drawback from some parents
A new Wiregrass event had a large turn out for its first run.
Weevilcon attracts huge crowd in inaugural event