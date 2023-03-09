We’re Tracking Rain Chances & Cooler Air

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms remain a possibility through midday Friday, followed by great weather for Saturday. We’ll quickly turn our attention to the next cold front due to arrive late Sunday with another round of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler air follows for next week, with the coldest morning being Wednesday with lows in the middle 30s.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers north. Low near 63°.  Winds SE/SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High near 74°. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear, cooler. Low near 46°.  Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 46° High: 74° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, showers & thunderstorms later. Low: 53° High: 80° 70%

MON: Mostly to partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 67° 10%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 63° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 67° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy.  Low: 41° High: 76° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday after they collapsed during a Dothan traffic...
Suspects collapse during Dothan traffic stop
Henry County, AL investigators recover numerous drugs and weapons at a home on March 7, 2023.
Deadly drugs, dangerous weapons found in Henry County: Sheriff
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Coley McCraney demands life be spared without unanimous jury vote
Wiregrass Pets and Adoption Executive Director Rachel Smith holds Riley, a canine proponent of...
Dothan animal shelter a go despite $2.2 million increase
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Officials hold news conference after train derails in east Calhoun County

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-09-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-09-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-09-23
A few showers today
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Hartford residents could soon adopt an app for timely weather alerts.
New weather alert system could be coming to Hartford