We’re Tracking Rain Chances & Cooler Air

SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms remain a possibility through midday Friday, followed by great weather for Saturday. We’ll quickly turn our attention to the next cold front due to arrive late Sunday with another round of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler air follows for next week, with the coldest morning being Wednesday with lows in the middle 30s.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers north. Low near 63°. Winds SE/SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High near 74°. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear, cooler. Low near 46°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 46° High: 74° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, showers & thunderstorms later. Low: 53° High: 80° 70%

MON: Mostly to partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 67° 10%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 63° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 67° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 76° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

