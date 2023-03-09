Train derails in east Calhoun County

Calhoun County Train Derailment
Calhoun County Train Derailment(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 30 empty train cars came off the tracks Thursday when a train derailed in Calhoun County.

Sheriff Matthew Wade said there are no injuries nor property damage from the incident.

He said there is no risk of hazardous material associated with the derailment.

The derailment happened in east Calhoun County near Iron City Motorway and Angel Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Calhoun County Train Derailment
Calhoun County Train Derailment(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Calhoun County Train Derailment(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday after they collapsed during a Dothan traffic...
Suspects collapse during Dothan traffic stop
Henry County, AL investigators recover numerous drugs and weapons at a home on March 7, 2023.
Deadly drugs, dangerous weapons found in Henry County: Sheriff
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Coley McCraney demands life be spared without unanimous jury vote
Wiregrass Pets and Adoption Executive Director Rachel Smith holds Riley, a canine proponent of...
Dothan animal shelter a go despite $2.2 million increase
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says

Latest News

News4 Now: Wiregrass Weekends
News4 Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Defendants plead not guilty to capital murder in death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Defendants plead not guilty to capital murder in death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Russ Goodman discusses case backlog on March 2, 2023
Nothing has happened to drug cases in years, DA promises action
Former U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Former Sen. Shelby honored at Alabama Statehouse Thursday