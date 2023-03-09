SpectraCare highlights the dangers of fentanyl

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Fentanyl is running rampant across the country. The Wiregrass saw its effects on March 8 when two people collapsed during a Dothan traffic stop, supposedly due to fentanyl overdoses.

“You can’t smell it, you can’t taste it, you don’t know that it’s there,” said Ashley Chasteen, Prevention Coordinator for SpectraCare.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that packs a punch 100 times stronger than morphine. “Anytime that you’re buying a prescription drug from somebody you don’t know or from a drug dealer,” said Chasteen, “there’s always the possibility that it’s going to have some dose of fentanyl in it.”

This doesn’t mean that addicts are the only ones at risk for coming into contact with fentanyl. In its powder form the drug can be put virtually anywhere.

“There’s been instances in the news of it being on dollar bills that you pick up, or just in the air in general if an officer is doing a traffic stop and there is fentanyl in its powder form the chances of you inhaling that are greater which causes that fear in many first responders,” said Chasteen.

SpectraCare has promoted the DEA’s “One Pill Can Kill” campaign to schools across the Wiregrass. They believe the danger is closer to children than you may expect.

“Parents need to keep that open line of communication with their children, make sure they educate them on what fentanyl is and the dangers of it,” Chasteen said. “Anyone with a smart phone and social media, drug dealers can connect with you that way, and that’s how they’re reaching out to these young kids.

