Rep. Sewell to host telephone town hall Thursday on disaster assistance

The tornado that tore through Selma on January 12th significantly damaged the city’s historic...
The tornado that tore through Selma on January 12th significantly damaged the city’s historic district, including properties owned by the Selma-Dallas County Historic Preservation Society.(wsfa 12 news)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Rep. Terri Sewell is set to host a live telephone town hall Thursday for those needing disaster assistance.

The telephone town hall is scheduled to take place starting at 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Listeners will hear from Sewell, FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Kevin Wallace, Alabama State Director for USDA Rural Development Nivory Gordon, Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director of Recovery Operations LaTonya Stephens, and representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

At the end of the call, listeners will get to ask questions from officials in attendance.

Those who wish to attend are encouraged to register to receive a call by visiting Sewell’s official website at sewell.house.gov. You can also join by calling (877) 353-4701 at the time of the event.

The telephone town hall is the latest in an ongoing effort to recover and rebuild in Dallas County following the Jan. 12th storms. Sewell and guests hope the telephone town hall will ensure those impacted by the storms register for individual assistance through FEMA before the March 16 deadline.

