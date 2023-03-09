Rehobeth Rebel brings everyone together

By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - A Rehobeth Rebel baseball player brought two Wiregrass rivals together after experiencing an injury on the diamond.

Catcher John Carter Chumney suffered the injury during a matchup with the Carroll Eagles, and had to be taken to the emergency room.

Coaches from Carroll rounded up players from both sides for a prayer circle at the mound while Chumney was attended to.

Chumney left the field giving a thumbs up, with the extent of his injury unknown at this time.

While the Rebels did go on to win the game over Carroll 2-1, the biggest victory was news from Chumney’s father, who says his son is home from the hospital and recovering.

News4 sends our thoughts and support to the Rehobeth baseball team tonight, and to Chumney for a speedy recovery.

