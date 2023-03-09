Nothing has happened to drug cases in years, DA promises action

Houston County’s new district attorney could offer incentives to unclog court dockets of nearly 2600 drug cases that are stalled because lab results have not been received.
Houston County's district attorney is vowing to unclog the justice system, with cases in limbo for years because state labs have not tested suspected drugs.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County’s new district attorney could offer incentives to unclog court dockets of nearly 2600 drug cases that are stalled because lab results have not been received.

“I’m confident that in the next two or three months we’ll probably have a plan to move forward,” Russ Goodman told News4.

He is surveying options but is hesitant to reveal details, though one possibility is incentives for guilty pleas early in the legal process.

“I would like to see some of these cases settled prior to the indictment (even without results),” he said.

The latest figures provided by the Houston County Circuit Clerk’s Office shows 2575 felony drug cases where forensics results have not been received. Some of those cases date to 2017.

Without those results, cases can’t proceed to grand juries for possible indictments because the state cannot prove identity of the drugs.

Court Clerk Carla Woodall blames the lag on several factors, none more than the shutdown of a state lab in Dothan about 14 years ago, a vital investigative tool shuttered for financial reasons.

Related: $12 million drug lab, mental health center coming to Dothan

“I think it was detrimental to our community when our lab was closed,” Woodall told News4.

She also said COVID and manpower shortages have contributed to the issue.

Woodall puts her support behind Goodman, who took office in January, in seeking solutions to the case backlog.

In all, there are nearly 9,000 pending Houston County cases.

Over $5 million has been allocated to build a new state forensics drug lab in Dothan but no specific construction plans have been announced.

Read also: Suspects collapse during Dothan traffic stop

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday after they collapsed during a Dothan traffic...
Suspects collapse during Dothan traffic stop
Henry County, AL investigators recover numerous drugs and weapons at a home on March 7, 2023.
Deadly drugs, dangerous weapons found in Henry County: Sheriff
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Coley McCraney demands life be spared without unanimous jury vote
Wiregrass Pets and Adoption Executive Director Rachel Smith holds Riley, a canine proponent of...
Dothan animal shelter a go despite $2.2 million increase
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says

Latest News

WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Former U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Former Sen. Shelby honored at Alabama Statehouse Thursday
The tornado that tore through Selma on January 12th significantly damaged the city’s historic...
Rep. Sewell to host telephone town hall Thursday on disaster assistance
Growing concerns over a proposed education bill
North Alabama parent raises concerns over proposed ‘Parental Rights in Education’ bill