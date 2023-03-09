Nothing has happened to drug cases in years, DA promises action

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County’s new district attorney could offer incentives to unclog court dockets of nearly 2600 drug cases that are stalled because lab results have not been received.

“I’m confident that in the next two or three months we’ll probably have a plan to move forward,” Russ Goodman told News4.

He is surveying options but is hesitant to reveal details, though one possibility is incentives for guilty pleas early in the legal process.

“I would like to see some of these cases settled prior to the indictment (even without results),” he said.

The latest figures provided by the Houston County Circuit Clerk’s Office shows 2575 felony drug cases where forensics results have not been received. Some of those cases date to 2017.

Without those results, cases can’t proceed to grand juries for possible indictments because the state cannot prove identity of the drugs.

Court Clerk Carla Woodall blames the lag on several factors, none more than the shutdown of a state lab in Dothan about 14 years ago, a vital investigative tool shuttered for financial reasons.

“I think it was detrimental to our community when our lab was closed,” Woodall told News4.

She also said COVID and manpower shortages have contributed to the issue.

Woodall puts her support behind Goodman, who took office in January, in seeking solutions to the case backlog.

In all, there are nearly 9,000 pending Houston County cases.

Over $5 million has been allocated to build a new state forensics drug lab in Dothan but no specific construction plans have been announced.

