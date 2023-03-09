National Peanut Festival names new executive director

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival has named a new executive director on Thursday.

Tony Ellison, who served as a volunteer for 34 years, will oversee the 270 acre Dothan fairgrounds.

Ellison has been on the Fair Board for 11 years. He’s a Troy graduate and was born and raised in Wiregrass.

He is looking forward to continuing his involvement with the National Peanut Festival.

“Thing I love most about Peanut… the fact that I get to work all year, plan for hours on end….just to see the smiles of the kids when they come through our gates,” Ellison said in a statement.

The National Peanut Fairgrounds hold weekly events such as monster truck shows, concerts, and fairs.

To see what all the Fairgrounds have to offer, visit their website.

