National Peanut Festival names new executive director

Tony is shown with 2023 Festival President Frances Cook
Tony is shown with 2023 Festival President Frances Cook(National Peanut Festival)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival has named a new executive director on Thursday.

Tony Ellison, who served as a volunteer for 34 years, will oversee the 270 acre Dothan fairgrounds.

Ellison has been on the Fair Board for 11 years. He’s a Troy graduate and was born and raised in Wiregrass.

He is looking forward to continuing his involvement with the National Peanut Festival.

“Thing I love most about Peanut… the fact that I get to work all year, plan for hours on end….just to see the smiles of the kids when they come through our gates,” Ellison said in a statement.

The National Peanut Fairgrounds hold weekly events such as monster truck shows, concerts, and fairs.

To see what all the Fairgrounds have to offer, visit their website.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday after they collapsed during a Dothan traffic...
Suspects collapse during Dothan traffic stop
Henry County, AL investigators recover numerous drugs and weapons at a home on March 7, 2023.
Deadly drugs, dangerous weapons found in Henry County: Sheriff
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Coley McCraney demands life be spared without unanimous jury vote
Wiregrass Pets and Adoption Executive Director Rachel Smith holds Riley, a canine proponent of...
Dothan animal shelter a go despite $2.2 million increase
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Officials hold news conference after train derails in east Calhoun County

Latest News

With millions of dogs and cats being homeless across the nation, the Wiregrass Humane Society...
Wiregrass Humane Society gives back
Right now the shelter is at full capacity and adopters are in dire need, as there is a wait...
Wiregrass Humane Society reaches capacity, in need of adopters
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Officials hold news conference after train derails in east Calhoun County
News4 Now: Wiregrass Weekends
News4 Now: Wiregrass Weekends