Girls Inc. and Zonta Club celebrate International Women’s Day

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Today people across the world are celebrating International Women’s Day, even right here in the Wiregrass.

Girls Incorporated of Dothan is bringing the global celebration here by helping women inspire and uplift each other.

They partnered with the Zonta Club for the Yellow Rose Project. Women were able to order yellow roses for each other for delivery on International Women’s Day.

The holiday is an over 100-year-old celebration focused on giving credit where credit is due.

“We don’t really spend a lot of time thanking people,” executive director of Girls Inc. Jaime Hale said. “And life is so short, and so this kind of gives the opportunity for people to let other women in their life you know you’ve made a difference in my life, you’ve made an impact on my life.”

Christy Keyton owns Naomi and Olive in Downtown Dothan and she was touched to receive a rose.

“Well, I think women, they have a strong bond just because of the roles women have as mothers, wives, and daughters. Just the roles they have and they understand each other really well,” Keyton said.

$1000 was raised through the Yellow Rose Project for Girls Inc and the Zonta Club.

But Hale says raising some money was just a small added benefit. The main focus was empowering women.

